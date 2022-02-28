Sifflet App

The following is an extract of Sifflet "Security and compliance" documentation page, available here

As a rule, Sifflet does not store any sensitive data. Sifflet does not store any data from any client database. When Sifflet needs to display column values, one of these strategies is used: - data is fetched on-demand and discarded immediately after being displayed - data is normalised (actual values are replaced with normalised values, discarding the original and making it impossible to retrieve them) - this is used for instance in anomaly detection. As a result, Sifflet does not store any PII (personal identifiable information). Sifflet stores the credentials required to access datasources in a separate secrets manager, outside the main database. Access to any secret is logged. Per the previous section, a given Sifflet instance can only access the secrets associated to this instance. Sifflet only requires read-only access to the monitored datasources. Granting any form of write access to Sifflet is highly discouraged. You can revoke the permissions you granted to Sifflet at any time, in which case Sifflet no longer has access to any of your data. Sifflet engineers don't access your datasources. Any access to a production environment is logged, and access to said production environment is only granted to engineers when required to investigate a production issue. Application logs don't contain any sensitive data. Sifflet doesn't log any data from a datasource, nor any credential used to connect to the datasource. Application logs may contain metadata (as defined below, such as table and column names). They may contain queries against datasources, but not their results. Access to logs is restricted.