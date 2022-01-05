Digging the internet in the name of generating pipeline? Not anymore. With B2Brain, automatically receive account intelligence and put your best pitch forward.With B2Brain Slack app, stay on top of all intelligence for your target accounts, right within Slack and close better with your sales team.Goodbye robotic pitches. Automate all of your account research with B2Brain.
B2Brain will be able to view:
B2Brain will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
People can request data deletion by reaching out to us via support@b2brain.com.
We take prompt action by deleting/archiving the data as per our privacy policy.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)