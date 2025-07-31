Propelon GateCube

Data retention policy
Data is retained within Q2E while the company is licensed to use Q2E. Upon termination of the license, Q2E destroys all the customer data within 30 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
We do not have an archival policy, since all data will remain active for the customer while they have an active license
Data storage policy
Data is stored within a secured data center where all data is encrypted in transit and at rest.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Microsoft Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no