Org Chart ⚡ by Deel

Have you ever experienced a roadblock at work and not been able find the person who could help you fix it? :thinking_face: Trick question - we've all been there! Now, with Org Chart :zap: by Deel, users can find the help they need faster than ever before. :rocket: Through a seamless Slack interface, users can apply filters to see how teams fit together, visualize their org, and even search profile tags for skills or areas of expertise to more efficiently find one another. And with scheduled announcements for user joins, birthdays, work anniversaries and more, you can rest assured the team is always in the loop on important milestones as your company scales. Perfect for startups and high growth companies alike. This plugin will entirely eliminate the manual workload involved in communicating and staying on top of important org changes and milestones.