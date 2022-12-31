Org Chart ⚡ by Deel

Data retention policy
Our retention policy and schedule ensure that we meet the ‘data minimization’ and ‘storage limitation’ principles and that personal information is stored, archived and destroyed securely, compliantly and ethically. We have dedicated erasure procedures in place to meet the new ‘Right to Erasure’ obligation and are aware of when this and other data subject’s rights apply; along with any exemptions, response timeframes and notification responsibilities.
Data archiving and removal policy
Deel will remove all customer-specific data related to the Deel Engage product, by customer request, within 30 days of a written request to privacy@tryroots.io. Data backups are taken daily, encrypted, and securely stored to prevent data loss. All backups older than 1 year are destroyed.
Data storage policy
Deel takes the privacy and security of individuals and their personal information very seriously and take every reasonable measure and precaution to protect and secure the personal data that we process. We have robust information security policies and procedures in place to protect personal information from unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure or destruction and have several layers of security measures. All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted within AWS.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors