Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Noctilucent BV will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Employee information is stored separately from user information and can therefor have different data retention policies applied to it. Upon request we can agree on a custom Data Processing Agreement to customize the generic conditions.

Data archiving and removal policy Noctilucent BV will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Users can send us an email to request their personal data to be removed from our servers upon which we will remove all their personal data after validation of correctness of the request.

Data storage policy Noctilucent BV will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Employee information is stored separately from user information and can therefor have different storage policies applied to it. Upon request we can agree on a custom Data Processing Agreement to customize the generic conditions.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Azure

App/service has sub-processors no