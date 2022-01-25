Data retention policy
All data for analytics computing are ephemeral, it stays during the user's activity time and is discarded right after, for other activity logs, data is stored for a maximum of 90 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Columns Ai will remove any users' account data in accordance with to request.
Data storage policy
Currently, we don't store customers' personal data. User account info is stored in a managed database.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Everything is deployed at Google Cloud.
App/service has sub-processors
no