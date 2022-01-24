Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy For Service users, we will retain PII for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you access and use rights with respect to the Service (which may include a limited 90-day tail period to, for example, allow for an orderly wind-down).

Data archiving and removal policy Our customers may access, update or change personal information they have provided by logging into the Services or emailing us at support@bleemeo.com.

Data storage policy Our data are stored encrypted at rest and backup in several locations, including outside our main hosting provider. Backups are stored for up to six months.

Data center location(s) France

Data hosting details All our data are stored in a Cloud Data Center.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no