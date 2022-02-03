Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack. These data remain stored until the user's Tickkl account is deactivated(deleted) by user.

Data archiving and removal policy Tickkl archives all user data in .json and .pdf formats and keeps it in encrypted storage according to GDPR's storage policies. All user data is completely removed from our database after the archiving process has finished.

Data storage policy There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack.

Data center location(s) Germany

Data hosting details Cloud based (RDS)

Data hosting company AWS