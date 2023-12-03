Data retention policy
The komodor application collects personal information, Voluntary information (email, username), and Kubernetes cluster information.
Komodor has a 30 day retention policy for all Kubernetes resources enforced by an automated process.
Integration for Slack does not require any of these fields as this integration does not require any user data to be used.
Data archiving and removal policy
All Kubernetes resource data is removed after 30 days. data is not archived.
On integration removal, all integration information is deleted from komodor databases.
Data storage policy
Komodor’s integration for Slack does not require or store any personal or Kubernetes data from Slack. Therefore, no data is stored as part of this integration. Any temporary data processing that occurs does not involve data retention or storage on Komodor’s servers.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Personal and Kubernetes data is hosted and encrypted under RDS databases.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no