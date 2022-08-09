Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Plus retains data as long as it has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it is securely disposed of or archived. Plus, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for data. Retention periods shall be documented in the Plus Data Management Policy, which can be provided upon request.

Data archiving and removal policy Data is securely archived and/or removed when it is no longer needed by the service. Customer may request all of their data be removed from our service by contacting support@plusdocs.com. Customer may also delete their content within the app.

Data storage policy All data is encrypted at rest, and cannot be accessed by employees, contractors, or affiliates of Plus, except for when required for the execution of their role. Data storage and encryption keys are managed by Amazon Web Services.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS