Antenna helps you stay on top of code reviews and upcoming deployments with smarter notifications and workflow automations for GitHub and Slack. It takes less than 10 minutes to get set up and it’s free to get started. :ship: Deploy previews

Notify your team of changes that are ready to ship. When you send a preview of a deployment to Slack, we’ll share a summary of the pull requests ready to be deployed and their authors. :dart: Digests

Share updates with your team and see how your team is tracking against your working agreements (e.g. review PRs in less than 1 day). Subscribe to team digests to get a daily rollup of work that’s in progress and a weekly report of your team's merged pull requests. :mailbox_with_mail: Reminders

Get automated reminders when pull requests waiting on review, approval, merge, and deployment do not meet your working agreements. For example, you can create a working agreement to review pull requests in under a day and get notified of slipping work. :bulb: Async reviews

Start group code reviews and create new Slack channels for your pull requests to collect and share feedback during the code review process. :robot_face: Standup bot

Automate daily standup by generating a message that recaps your recently closed and currently open pull requests.