Data retention policy
We keep your information for no longer than necessary for the purposes for which it is processed. The length of time for which we retain information depends on the purposes for which we collected and use it and/or as required to comply with applicable laws. For the Slack app, Alation stores the customer’s unique identifier when they connect to the Alation Catalog. If a customer logs out from the Slack app that identifier is removed from all Alation devices. For data about customer usage and search of the Alation Catalog that they have subscribed to, if a contract is ended, the data is permanently deleted. Alation does not archive, remove, or store customer data elsewhere.
Data archiving and removal policy
For the Slack app, Alation stores the customer’s unique identifier when they connect to the Alation Catalog. If a customer logs out from the Slack app that identifier is removed from all Alation devices. For data about customer usage and search of the Alation Catalog that they have subscribed to, if a contract is ended, the data is permanently deleted. Alation does not archive, remove, or store customer data elsewhere.
Data storage policy
For the Slack app, Alation stores the customer’s unique identifier when they connect to the Alation Catalog. If a customer logs out from the Slack app that identifier is removed from all Alation devices. For data about customer usage and search of the Alation Catalog that they have subscribed to, if a contract is ended, the data is permanently deleted. Alation does not archive, remove, or store customer data elsewhere.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no