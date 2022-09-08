skyhighsecurity_for_enterprise

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Controls to manage the disposal of data by classification are addressed in our Data Ownership, Classification & Handling Policy. Our Acceptable Use Policy covers the appropriate use of removable media and the encryption level required to do so. Physical and electronic media is destroyed using a 3rd party. A certificate of destruction is required accounting for the media destroyed. If the media is to be re-used it is wiped with a new image before release back into production. Electronic storage media must be irretrievably erased using a secure data removal process (with a minimum of two pass data overwriting; first pass with random pattern and second pass with fixed pattern) prior to recycling, reusing, or donating of the storage media. Obligations to return or destroy customer data are in accordance with negotiated contract terms. Typically, the time to destroy customer data is 30 days.

Data archiving and removal policy Controls to manage the disposal of data by classification are addressed in our Data Ownership, Classification & Handling Policy. Our Acceptable Use Policy covers the appropriate use of removable media and the encryption level required to do so. Physical and electronic media is destroyed using a 3rd party. A certificate of destruction is required accounting for the media destroyed. If the media is to be re-used it is wiped with a new image before release back into production. Electronic storage media must be irretrievably erased using a secure data removal process (with a minimum of two pass data overwriting; first pass with random pattern and second pass with fixed pattern) prior to recycling, reusing, or donating of the storage media. Obligations to return or destroy customer data are in accordance with negotiated contract terms. Typically, the time to destroy customer data is 30 days.

Data storage policy Controls to manage the disposal of data by classification are addressed in our Data Ownership, Classification & Handling Policy. Our Acceptable Use Policy covers the appropriate use of removable media and the encryption level required to do so. Physical and electronic media is destroyed using a 3rd party. A certificate of destruction is required accounting for the media destroyed. If the media is to be re-used it is wiped with a new image before release back into production. Electronic storage media must be irretrievably erased using a secure data removal process (with a minimum of two pass data overwriting; first pass with random pattern and second pass with fixed pattern) prior to recycling, reusing, or donating of the storage media. Obligations to return or destroy customer data are in accordance with negotiated contract terms. Typically, the time to destroy customer data is 30 days.

App/service has sub-processors no