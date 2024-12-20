Perkforce shows your people that you support and care for them.
:broken_heart:Over 80% of your people underestimate all you have made available to them.
:heart:By digitally transforming corporate benefits, wellness and lifestyle perks, we:
1. Ensure a competitive advantage for organisations and their staff retention.
2. Reduce the workload and increasing goodwill for people leaders.
3. Maximise the Employee Value Proposition and employee wellbeing.
4. Help reinforce a positive company culture and increase Employee
Engagement.
With Perkforce you can realise all this value for your organisation and, more importantly, for your people!
The Perkforce app for Slack keeps you up-to-date with important Perkforce notifications without leaving Slack.
It's as simple as following these steps:
1. Create a Perkforce account at my.perkforce.com
2. Add benefits and perks. Or simply invite businesses to connect and share their
perks with you. You can also create your benefit categories if you wish.
3. Integrate your Perkforce account with your Slack workspace using "Connect to
Slack" on your Profile page.
4. While creating or updating you can share these benefits and perks to Slack.
Or share to Slack by using the Slack icon button available on each benefit and
perk card.
That's it, have fun :sunglasses: