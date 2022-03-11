OffStack retains customer data for the duration of our customers usage of our services. Please see our privacy policy for more information

Data archiving and removal policy

Our Sub-Processors hold the majority of a customer's personal data (for example Stripe for email address and billing information). Users can request for their data to be deleted and we will endeavour to delete said data under the advisement that this may prevent usage of OffStack. Please contact us at escape.electric@gmail.com and we will assist in any way we can.