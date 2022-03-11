Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Sign in with Slack
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
no
Contact for security issues
escape.electric@gmail.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
OVHcloud for Hosting,
ImageKit Inc for Image Hosting,
Stripe for Invoice and Billing,
Google LLC and Slack Technologies LLC for communication