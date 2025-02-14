Balsamiq only collect the minimum amount of personal information necessary to fulfill the purpose of your interaction with us; we keep it only for as long as we have valid reasons to keep it; we never sell or rent it to third parties; and we only use it as this Privacy Policy describes. Our business model is a very traditional one: we provide products and services, and customers pay us for them. In other words, you are the customer, NOT the product. Balsamiq data retention policy is described in more details here.

You have the right to request a copy of your information, to object to our use of your information, to request the deletion or restriction of your information, or to request your information in a structured, electronic format. Balsamiq Cloud gives you a way to access your personal information and correct it, via User Settings or a billing page. Balsamiq Cloud give you a way to download or delete your data at any time. Once you delete your data, unless specified otherwise, we keep it in our backups for up to 60 days, then destroy it with no way to recover it. For archival, support and/or bug fixing purposes, we may save your data for longer than 60 days. If you have any questions or concerns or would like to invoke your rights regarding your Personal Data, such as requesting a copy of your data or rectifying or deleting data, don't hesitate to email us at privacy@balsamiq.com. To protect your privacy and security, we will take reasonable steps to verify your identity before granting access or making corrections. We use this procedure to better safeguard your information. You can correct factual errors in your personally identifiable information by sending us a request that credibly shows error. We will respond as quickly as possible, and certainly within 30 days. In certain circumstances we may need to retain certain information for record-keeping purposes, to complete transactions or to fulfil obligations dictated by the law, including tax or regulatory requirements, or other lawful purposes.

Data storage policy

You have the right to request a copy of your information, to object to our use of your information, to request the deletion or restriction of your information, or to request your information in a structured, electronic format. Balsamiq Cloud gives you a way to access your personal information and correct it, via User Settings or a billing page. Most of our Online Services give you a way to download or delete your data at any time. Once you delete your data, unless specified otherwise, we keep it in our backups for up to 60 days, then destroy it with no way to recover it. For archival, support and/or bug fixing purposes, we may save your data for longer than 60 days. If you have any questions or concerns or would like to invoke your rights regarding your Personal Data, such as requesting a copy of your data or rectifying or deleting data, don't hesitate to email us at privacy@balsamiq.com. To protect your privacy and security, we will take reasonable steps to verify your identity before granting access or making corrections. We use this procedure to better safeguard your information. You can correct factual errors in your personally identifiable information by sending us a request that credibly shows error. We will respond as quickly as possible, and certainly within 30 days. In certain circumstances we may need to retain certain information for record-keeping purposes, to complete transactions or to fulfil obligations dictated by the law, including tax or regulatory requirements, or other lawful purposes.