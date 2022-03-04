VideoCafe.live

Data retention policy
Vuemix retains two type of user data:
1) Authentication data, including the User Name, User Email address, and User Password is stored in an encrypted database and is used only for authentication purposes.
2) Users may also make audio/video recordings or their sessions that are stored on our servers. These recordings are retained until either the user deletes the recordings themselves, or the user terminates their account, upon which all recordings will be deleted automatically.
Data archiving and removal policy
Vuemix will remove user data in accordance with the "Termination and Account Cancellation" policy in the Terms and Conditions page on our website: https://site.vuemix.com/terms.html
Data storage policy
User data is stored in encrypted cloud storage, and is only accessible with explicit permission of the user that owns that data.
App/service has sub-processors
no