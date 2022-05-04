3veta is a modern meeting and scheduling experience for remote teams. 3veta helps you stay up-to-date with your meetings and agenda right here within Slack. Here are just a few things you will be able to do: Share your availability See your meeting agenda at a glance Jump into a quick meeting straight away
3veta will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We retain personal data only for as long as is necessary to achieve the purposes for which they were collected or as provided by law. Retention periods depend on the type of specific information. According to the requirements of the legislation, the data on our commercial activity are kept for a maximum period of 10 years.
Please contact us in the above ways if you are interested in the retention period for a specific type of information.
https://3veta.com/legal/privacy-notice/
Data archiving and removal policy
When processing personal data in relation to our commercial activity, Threevita Ltd. conscientiously applies the statutory rules for exercising the rights of data subjects. As a data subject, you have the right to request:
1. to be provided with access to your personal data, while respecting the rights of third parties;
2. the removal of inaccurate personal data (including the right to fill in incomplete personal data);
3. the deletion of personal data. Applicable only in the following cases:
- the personal data are no longer necessary for the purposes for which they were processed;
- you have withdrawn your consent and there is no other reason for their processing;
- you object to processing based on our legitimate interests and we cannot prove that our interests take precedence over your rights;
- the personal data have been processed illegally;
- deletion is necessary to comply with a legal obligation under Union law or the law of a Member State that applies to the data controller.
4. the limitation of the processing of personal data only to storage when:
- the accuracy of the personal data is disputed;
- the processing is illegal, but you object to the deletion of the personal data;
- we no longer require the personal data, but you still need it to create, exercise or defend a legal claim;
5. the withdrawal of your consent at any time;
https://3veta.com/legal/privacy-notice/
Data storage policy
Customer data is securely stored and encrypted using the latest best practices. Our data servers are located in the EU.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the processing of your personal data or wish to exercise any of your rights, please contact us at the following e-mail address: privacy@3veta.com.
In your request, you should provide your names in order to identify yourself as the data subject. Indicate what your request is. Provide the address for correspondence with you (physical address, e-mail address), according to the preferred form of communication. For your convenience, we have prepared a template (https://www.dropbox.com/s/kgnk1o8dw69uy3r/Data-Subject-Request-3veta-en.docx?dl=0) that contains instructions on how to send the request and the requirements for each of them.
In order to process your request, we need to identify you. That is why you need to send us your request via the e-mail with which you are registered on our platform or through which we have already communicated (eg when communicating via the contact form). If you use an e-mail other than the one you have already provided, please sign the request form or email with a qualified e-signature.
If necessary, at our discretion, we may request additional identification data as well as an identity document. We will inform you of the reasons that require the provision of additional information.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)