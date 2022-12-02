Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain Slack workspace data (messages, user info, channel metadata) only while your integration is active. Vistaly objects created through Slack (cards, feedback) are retained in your Vistaly workspace independent of the Slack integration status. Slack-specific data is deleted upon app removal, but your created content remains accessible in Vistaly.

Data archiving and removal policy When the Slack app is uninstalled, all Slack-specific data is deleted within 30 days. Vistaly objects created via Slack remain in your Vistaly workspace and are not affected by Slack app removal. To delete Vistaly content, users must do so through their Vistaly account. Immediate deletion of Slack data can be requested at support@vistaly.com.

Data storage policy Slack workspace data is stored in secure U.S.-based facilities with encryption at rest and in transit. We maintain enterprise-grade security with access controls and audit logging. International data transfers comply with EU-U.S., UK, and Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework principles. Access is restricted to authorized personnel only.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud Hosted

Data hosting company Amazon Web Services

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.vistaly.com/sub-processors