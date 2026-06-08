VWO (Wingify)

Data retention policy
Customer data is stored on VWO as long as the customer's VWO account remains active. If an account expires, all relevant data is deleted after 90 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Disposal of VWO customer's data are done in accordance with Federal Data Protection laws and pursuant to VWO’s data retention schedule(90 days).
Data storage policy
VWO uses high-grade 256-bit Symmetric-key encryption using the AES algorithm to store the customer data. The data stored on production servers is accessible only to the Head of Engineering and lead engineers. No other member of VWO has access to customer data unless specific access permission is granted by the Chief Executive Officer and VP-Engineering for resolving any technical issue or for debugging purposes.
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no