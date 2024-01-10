Date of latest pen test
2024-01-10
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
yes
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Okta, One Login
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
security@uplimit.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
AWS, Azure, Slack, Zoom, Sendgrid, OpenAI