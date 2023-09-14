Trova Connections

Trova fosters continuous engagement, learning, and connection for everyone.
Regardless of whether you're a large enterprise or a small community, managing new users and fostering continued engagement can be extremely challenging. Trova's suite of features automates manual tasks while creating a more inclusive and collaborative experience for everyone.
:tada: New User Spotlight
Automatically spotlight new users with a personalized introduction in a channel of your choice.
:wave: Welcome Message
Send a personalized and engaging welcome message to new users.
:loudspeaker: Channel Orientation
Help new users integrate quickly by automatically sending them informational messages when they join a new channel.
:magic_wand: Magic Intros
Trova can automatically connect users based on shared interests and backgrounds, sparking meaningful conversations.
:mag: Modern Directory
Enable users to search peers by interests, skills, and location, helping to find the people and resources they need.
:speech_balloon: Chatterbox
AI-driven prompts, from fun and playful to insightful and informative, tailor prompts to foster connection and knowledge sharing.
:world_map: Interactive Map
Showcase where users are located to help initiate in-person meetups.
:books: On-Demand Learning
Empower people to share their superpowers and develop new ones with Trova's Mentor Network and Shadow Programs.
:card_index_dividers: Channel Analytics
Stay ahead of the curve with real-time insights into trending topics and discussions.Experience the Power of Trova!
With Trova, you can create a more engaged, collaborative, and inclusive community. Try it today and see the difference for yourself! https://www.trova.io/
Trova uses large language models to generate responses for certain features. While we aim for accuracy, these models can sometimes produce errors. Please verify critical information through other sources before relying on it.