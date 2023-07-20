Data retention policy
Hex retains customer data for the duration of the customer's contract with Hex.
Data archiving and removal policy
Hex may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer, and Hex may require additional ID verification. Hex will hard delete all information from currently running production systems within 30 days of the deletion request.
Data storage policy
Hex offers the choice of US and EU data residency for multi-tenant deployments. Hex single-tenant deployments may store data in an AWS region specified by the customer, subject to AWS service availability.
Data hosting details
Hex utilizes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host its SaaS platform.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Hex leverages models from OpenAI and Anthropic on an enterprise, zero training, zero retention policy.
LLM retention settings
Hex's LLM providers have a zero retention, zero training policy.
LLM data tenancy policy
Hex AI features operate in a multi-tenant environment.
LLM data residency policy
By default Hex AI uses US data residency.