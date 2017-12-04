The personal information we collect may be stored and processed in your country or region, or in any other country where we or our affiliates, subsidiaries, or service providers maintain facilities. Currently, we primarily use data centers in the United States of America. The storage location(s) are chosen in order to operate efficiently, to improve performance, and to create redundancies in order to protect the data in the event of an outage or other problem. We take steps designed to ensure that the data we collect under this statement is processed according to the provisions of this statement and applicable law wherever the data is located. We transfer personal information from the European Economic Area and Switzerland to other countries, some of which have not been determined by the European Commission to have an adequate level of data protection. When we do so, we use a variety of legal mechanisms, including contracts, to help ensure your rights and protections. To learn more about the European Commission’s decisions on the adequacy of personal information protections, please visit:

We also participate in the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks. Although the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield has been ruled invalid as a legal basis for data transfers to the U.S., we continue to comply with the Privacy Shield Principles with respect to personal information transferred from the EEA, UK, and Switzerland to the United States. Our controlled U.S. subsidiaries, as identified in our self-certification submission, also adhere to the Privacy Shield Principles. If there is any conflict between the terms in this privacy policy and the Privacy Shield Principles, the Privacy Shield Principles shall govern. To learn more about the Privacy Shield program, and to view our certification, please visit www.privacyshield.gov. We are subject to the investigatory and enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. If third-party agents process personal data on our behalf in a manner inconsistent with the Privacy Shield Principles, we remain liable unless we prove we are not responsible for the event giving rise to any damages. If you have a question or complaint related to our complaince with the Privacy Shield Principles, please contact us as indicated at the bottom of this privacy statement. For any complaints related to the Privacy Shield that cannot be resolved with us directly, you may refer the unresolved matter to an independent dispute resolution mechanism, the BBB EU PRIVACY SHIELD, operated by the BBB National Programs, at

The services of BBB National Programs are provided at no cost to you. Finally, as a last resort and under limited circumstances, a binding arbitration option is available to address certain residual complaints under the Privacy Shield not resolved by other means. We take reasonable and appropriate steps to help protect personal information from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, alteration, and destruction. All traffic and data is encrypted in transit and we leverage Amazon AWS for hosting Chatlio infrastructure. Access to internal systems are tightly controlled and only those people that require access are given access. Services only expose the ports that are necessary. We monitor logs for abuse and misuse. All backups are encrypted and purged after a short amount of time.