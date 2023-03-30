Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Campsite retains customer data in accordance with our privacy policy: • Campsite does not ask you for personal information unless we truly need it. • Campsite does not share your personal information with anyone except to comply with the law, develop our products, or protect our rights. • Campsite does not store personal information on our servers unless required for the on-going operation of the service. After a request has been received to delete personal information, Campsite will respond within 48 hours and the requested data will be deleted within 30 days.

Data archiving and removal policy The deletion of customer data may result in the deletion and/or de-identification of other information associated with the customer, like post uploads and comments. Campsite may retain other information pertaining to customers as long as necessary for the purposes described in our privacy policy. This may include keeping other information after you have deactivated or deleted your account for the period of time needed for Campsite to pursue legitimate business interests, conduct audits, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, enforce agreements, or archival, statistical, or research purposes. All users can request for their data to be deleted at any time. An organization's workspace can be deleted at any time, and will result in the deletion of any associated posts, projects, and comments created within that workspace.

Data storage policy Campsite may collect and receive Customer Data, and other information and data (“Other Information”) in a variety of ways: • Individuals sign up for the service and sign in with Google, or with an email and password • Individuals are invited to join an organization's workspace by another team member via email • Individuals add an avatar, email, display name, or username through their user account settings When customers connect Campsite to Slack, authorization tokens are encrypted in transit, and at rest. Campsite does not ask you for personal information unless we truly need it. Campsite does not share your personal information with anyone except to comply with the law, develop our products, or protect our rights. Campsite does not store personal information on our servers unless required for the on-going operation of the service.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosting

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://campsite.com/security