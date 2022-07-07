Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
We have dedicated Single Sign-On integrations available for Microsoft Azure AD, Google Cloud, and Okta. Alternatively, you can set up custom SAML SSO with any Identity Provider (IDP) of your choosing.
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
security@airfocus.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no