Data retention policy
The Company will retain Your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use Your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
The Company will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period of time, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of Our Service, or We are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.
Data archiving and removal policy
You have the right to ask Us to delete or remove Personal Data when there is no good reason for Us to continue processing it. You can request the deletion/removal of your data by sending an email to hello@questmate.com.
Data storage policy
The security of Your Personal Data is important to Us, but remember that no method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage is 100% secure. While We strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect Your Personal Data, We cannot guarantee its absolute security.
User generated data is generally stored in our access protected databases at Amazon Web Services, while uploaded files/attachments are stored using Cloudinary.
App/service has sub-processors
no