Data retention policy
We do not share any data with third-party services, and we do not process or use the data for advertising purposes.
Data archiving and removal policy
Each user can delete their store and account. To delete an account, she/he must first delete all stores. And to delete the store, she/he must resolve the status of all received orders.
We keep store information for a period of time in accordance with EU law to prevent fraud. And according to a specific schedule, first, obfuscate personal-related information and finally remove information.
Data storage policy
Selldone will store information only in the US / Google cloud platform (Default).
For European companies/personas, we will provide storage within European territory just by official request.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
GCP - Google cloud platform
Data hosting company
Google
App/service has sub-processors
no