Nuclei Capture

Nuclei provides Slack customers with the ability to automatically export and archive all communications occurring within Slack, including: - Public Channels for each Workspace

- Private Channels for each Workspace

- Multi-Person Direct Messages (MPDMs) for the Organization

- Direct Messages for the Organization

- Slack Connect Messages for the Organization

- Org wide channels (public and private)

- Shared Channels

- Edited / deleted messages

- Audio and Video Clips (including transcript)

- Files As a first step, the "Nuclei for Slack" archiving app must be authorized for the top-level Enterprise organization. Once complete, Nuclei will automatically import Slack content and related activity. Content can be retained with Nuclei, or exported for review and retention in your existing compliance archive.