Nuclei Capture

Data retention policy
We do not permanently store customer data. A buffer time is preset for as low as 30 days, in case a re-delivery to the downstream compliance archive is needed. Can be changed by the customer.
Data archiving and removal policy
Once stored in the compliance archive, this is the responsibility of the customer in corporation with the compliance archive provider.
Data storage policy
Once stored in the compliance archive, this is the responsibility of the customer in corporation with the compliance archive provider.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Qwen3:32B (self-hosted model deployed within Nuclei’s AWS production environment)
LLM retention settings
LLM inputs and outputs are retained in accordance with Nuclei’s standard customer-configured data retention policies. Automated retention enforcement and deletion processes apply equally to LLM-related data. There's no separate or extended LLM retention.
LLM data tenancy policy
LLM data tenancy follows Nuclei’s standard multi-tenant SaaS architecture. Customer data is logically segregated at the application and database layers using strict account-level isolation and enforced access controls. No data is shared across tenants.
LLM data residency policy
All LLM processing occurs within Nuclei’s AWS production environment in the United States. Data residency controls for LLM-related data are identical to those governing all other customer data within the platform.