Anonymous Honestbot

:red_circle: "It's our go-to tool for employee whistleblowing."
:question: "Our town hall meetings became very active after introducing anonymous questions."
:shield: "As a shy person, I struggle with expressing my concerns openly. Being able to send anonymous messages in team conversations is a lifesaver for me."
:warning: "We managed to prevent a serious GDPR incident only because one of our employees warned us anonymously via direct message."
:speaking_head_in_silhouette: "We occasionally organize anonymous 1:1s with our CEO to share ideas and ask questions. People love it!"Posting anonymous messages with Honestbot is super easy for regular users. For leaders, Honestbot provides great flexibility while staying simple to configure :gear:
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