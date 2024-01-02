Pagerly is Slack rotation, oncall, shifts, tasks and incident management application that helps

_Create round-robin rotation schedules, or sync on-call (Pagerduty, Opsgenie) schedule with Usergroup, set up recurring reminders, schedule override, Assign Tasks, Status Pages, and monitor third party application Join 1200+ teams with likes of 1Password, Disney+, Spotify, Loom to simplify Oncall Rotations, Incidence Response, Manage Support tickets on Slack :sunglasses: Use Cases

• Creates Rotation like @it-request :moneybag:

• Or , Sync On-call Schedule with UserGroup (With Pagerduty, OpsGenie)

• Setup L1, L2 support engineers with your custom escalation matrix.

• Assign Tasks :arrows_counterclockwise:

• Group Mention Multiple Oncalls Together like @frontend-oncall mentions Andriod, IOS and Web-oncalls

Example:

• @customer-support - Designate an individual as the primary point of contact for providing support throughout the day.

• @developer-on-call - Ensure team-wide focus by contacting the designated team liaison exclusively.

• @it-admin - Manage IT-related requests from team members :white_check_mark:Features *The old way:** :x:

Set up a spreadsheet or a shared calendar and manually add each member of your team to a round-robin. On the day of their assignment, remind the assignee manually. With Pagerly :white_check_mark: • Manage, Oncalls, and Threads on Slack

• Sync Oncall Schedule with Slack User Group ( @sre-on-call) for efficient communication and collaboration.

• You can create your own rotation schedule to avoid costs :moneybag::moneybag: for trivial tasks

• Instant Notification on Oncall Handover / Change

• Get Your Slack Channel Updated with Current Oncall

• Have Automated Response for Each Oncall Mention To Free Developer Time!! The old way: :x:

• Manually Check what the current status of Tickets on JIRA

• Manually creating tickets on Zendesk, Hubspot, Salesfoce, etc

• Missing following up on Action Items ? With Pagerly :white_check_mark:

Jira-Slack Integration

• Sync Jira and Slack

• Get Alerts on Jira Tickets Passing SLA

• Tickets and comments on Slack

• Get Detailed Oncall Handover Report With Pagerly :white_check_mark:

Customer Support Integration

• 2-way Sync Slack and Hubspot, Salesforce, Zendesk, etc

• SLA alerts on Tasks/Tickets

• Create tasks within Slack

• Automatically creat tickets and dedicated channel within Slack :exploding_head: Streamline Incidence Response

Enable swift incident response and resolution by seamlessly managing incidents directly within Slack's collaborative environment, like automating RCA post-mortem documents. With Pagerly :white_check_mark:

Status Pages

• Create and manage public/private status pages directly from Slack

• Automatically update component status during incidents

• Keep customers and internal teams informed in real-time

• Customize components, messaging, and incident history

• Reduce support load by proactively communicating outages With Pagerly :white_check_mark:

Monitor Third-Party Integrations

• Track health of external services like AWS, OpenAI, Stripe, etc

• Get instant alerts in Slack when any dependency is down

• Automatically create incidents when third-party outages occur

• Map dependencies to your services for better visibility

• Avoid blind spots and respond faster to external failures :handshake: Integrations

Pagerduty, OpsGenie, JIRA, Confluence, Google Sheets, Zendesk, Husbpot, Salesforce Google Docs and 4000+ dependent services . Feel free to place your request ! :hammer_and_pick: Need Customisations/ Request

We are always open for any customisations and requests . Feel free to reach out to us. :money_mouth_face: Pay per Team ( NOT per User)