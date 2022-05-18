FacilityBot

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We generally do not collect your personal data unless (a) it is provided to us voluntarily by you directly or via a third party who has been duly authorized by you to disclose your personal data to us (your “authorized representative”) after (i) you (or your authorized representative) have been notified of the purposes for which the data is collected, and (ii) you (or your authorized representative) have provided written consent to the collection and usage of your personal data for those purposes, or (b) collection and use of personal data without consent is permitted or required by the PDPA or other laws. We shall seek your consent before collecting any additional personal data and before using your personal data for a purpose that has not been notified to you (except where permitted or authorized by law). We may collect and use your personal data for any or all of the following purposes: performing obligations in the course of or in connection with our provision of the goods and/or services requested by you; responding to, handling, and processing queries, requests, applications, complaints, and feedback from you; any other purposes for which you have provided the information; transmitting to any unaffiliated third parties including our third-party service providers and agents, and relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities, whether in Singapore or abroad, for the aforementioned purposes; and any other incidental business purposes related to or in connection with the above. We may disclose your personal data: where such disclosure is required for performing obligations in the course of or in connection with our provision of the goods and services requested by you. The purposes listed in the above clauses may continue to apply even in situations where your relationship with us (for example, pursuant to your employment contract should you be hired) has been terminated or altered in any way, for a reasonable period thereafter (including, where applicable, a period to enable us to enforce our rights under a contract with you).

Data archiving and removal policy The consent that you provide for the collection, use, and disclosure of your personal data will remain valid until such time it is withdrawn by you in writing. You may withdraw consent and request us to stop collecting, using, and/or disclosing your personal data for any or all of the purposes listed above by submitting your request in writing or via email to our Data Protection Officer at the contact details provided below. Upon receipt of your written request to withdraw your consent, we may require reasonable time (depending on the complexity of the request and its impact on our relationship with you) for your request to be processed and for us to notify you of the consequences of us acceding to the same, including any legal consequences which may affect your rights and liabilities to us. In general, we shall seek to process your request within ten (10) business days of receiving it. Whilst we respect your decision to withdraw your consent, please note that depending on the nature and scope of your request, we may not be in a position to continue providing our goods or services to you and we shall, in such circumstances, notify you before completing the processing of your request. Should you decide to cancel your withdrawal of consent, please inform us in writing in the manner described in clause 8 Please note that withdrawing consent does not affect our right to continue to collect, use and disclose personal data where such collection, use, and disclosure without consent is permitted or required under applicable laws.

Data storage policy We may retain your personal data for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was collected, or as required or permitted by applicable laws. We will cease to retain your personal data or remove the means by which the data can be associated with you, as soon as it is reasonable to assume that such retention no longer serves the purpose for which the personal data was collected, and is no longer necessary for legal or business purposes.

Data center location(s) Singapore

Data hosting details Cloud Hosted

Data hosting company AWS