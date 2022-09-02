Acquire.com

Data retention policy
Data is collected when MicroAcquire is installed and interacted with while installed on your workspace. You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing the MicroAcquire app from your workspace. Send your request to security@microacquire.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing the MicroAcquire app from your workspace. Send your request to security@microacquire.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Data storage policy
All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL, and at rest with AES-256, block-level storage encryption. All data is stored in the US.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
In the cloud on AWS
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no