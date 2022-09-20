OCR - Image to Text

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain the minimum amount of information to provide the service. Data is stored as long as users continue to use our services. Users can opt to request data removal at any time.

Data archiving and removal policy All data is backed up daily and backups are kept for 30 days. After the uninstallation, the backups are automatically deleted in 7 days. Users can request data deletion by emailing support@azone.app, and we will delete all the information we have stored about the user in 2 days.

Data storage policy All data is encrypted at rest and transferred over SSL. We regularly back up data and have a recovery procedure to ensure business continuity.