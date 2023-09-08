Data retention policy

Our Data retention as per our terms are that Company (Factors.AI) will delete or return all Customer Data upon request. Upon cessation or termination of the Company’s relationship with Customer, either by the Company or the Customer, the Company has no obligation to store any Customer Data and will delete Customer Data in its possession within a period of ninety (90) days from the date of termination of the Customer’s Account. This requirement shall not apply to the extent that the Company is mandated by applicable law to retain some or all of the Customer Data or retention of Customer Data is required for the defence of legal claims, in which event the Company shall isolate and protect the Customer Data from any further Processing.