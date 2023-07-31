Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy As a compliance and Audit software, VComply backend keeps data for up to 7 years. Personal data is collected for specified, explicit, and legitimate purposes and kept for no longer than necessary for the purposes of the processing.

Data archiving and removal policy Data is removed within 30 days of account deactivation. we have a chatbot at v-comply.com and users can use that to request their data deletion on request data is deleted in under 7 days.

Data storage policy Data is stored in MongoDB as well as AWS S3.