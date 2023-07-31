Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Okta and Microsoft Azure AD
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
no
Contact for security issues
help@v-comply.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Vulnerability disclosure program covers Slack app
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
We use several AWS services for the functioning of our application that includes AWS Cognito, S3, Route 53, Cloudfront among others.