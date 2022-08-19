Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We will retain data for as long as we need it for provision Services to you. If you delete your account, we will also delete your data. Please note: (1) we will need some time to delete data from our servers and back-up storage; and (2) we may retain data if necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce our agreements.

Data archiving and removal policy Upon deletion of the account by the user itself, we will also delete the user data. In other particular cases, you can send us the request to delete data we are currently processing about you to: support@pibox.com. Please note, that we may not be in a position to sufficiently identify you in our systems at the time of your request, therefore, we may ask you to provide us with additional evidence and information confirming that the personal data belongs to you. Please also note, the process of your request can take up to 1 month since we need to carefully check and gather your data.

Data storage policy Pibox collects data which you provide at your own discretion when you register in the Service, in particular: your first and last name, email address, profile photo, and password to access the Service, which you create yourself. When you use our Service, we store, process, and transmit your data. Pibox takes necessary and sufficient organizational, technical, and security measures to protect user data from unlawful or accidental access, deletion, alteration, blocking, copying and distribution, as well as from unlawful actions of third parties.

Data hosting company AWS. Azure