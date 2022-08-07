Never miss another unanswered question again!
Follow Up Bot tracks your questions for the amount of time of your choosing and, if you didn't get an answer, allows you to send an impersonal reminder.It's automatic, easy and professional.With Follow Up Bot you can:
* Avoid forgetting questions that didn't get an answer
* Send impersonal reminders so that no one ever feels awkward
* Spend less time scrolling the chat & more time getting work done :muscle:How does it work?
1. Simply invite Follow Up Bot to any channel by typing /invite FollowUpBot
in the channel
2. Enable the bot and choose a maximum amount of time to check for answers to your questions by typing /followupbot
3. Write a question in the channel @ mentioning a user in your team
4. If the user you mentioned hasn’t answered within the amount of time of your choosing, you’ll be asked privately if you want to send an impersonal reminder from Follow Up Bot (if you're not online you'll get the prompt in your DMs instead, so you can get to it in the morning!)
5. Hit "Send Reminder"
and — Voilà!
— the reminder from Follow Up Bot will appear in the channel.Stop getting ignored without feeling like you're nagging your colleagues
Simply type /followupbot
for info or help. Contact us at hello@followupbot.io
for any questions!