Data storage policy

Archie uses MongoDB Atlas to deliver its database group to GCP. It is hosted by data centers that have received the highest level of accreditation, such as ISO 27001 and SOC 2. Visit GCP Security and GCP Compliance for additional information on compliance. All application servers are located in Canada, however, they may be accessed from anywhere in the world over the internet. Archie's CDN provides static materials (such as web page stylesheets and profile photos) from servers all over the world, but it never touches critical client information. Data is backed up every 6 hours and stored in the GCP data center, which is located off-site. The physical security of these sites is overseen by GCP, and who gets access is strictly controlled by Atlas. We save backups for a year, after which the data becomes absolutely unusable. To maintain a high-security level, servers are maintained on a regular basis. Vulnerabilities are tracked by a combination of automatic mailing lists and real-time monitoring of vital systems.