Salesmsg: Effortless Texting & Calling for Slack Users
Salesmsg makes it easy to send, receive, and manage SMS, MMS, and phone calls directly from Slack, ensuring you never miss an important message or call.
All-in-One Business Texting Platform for Slack
• Two-Way Conversational Texting: Send and receive texts seamlessly from Slack channels.
• Text from Local, Toll-Free, Landline, or Short Code Numbers: Stay flexible with multiple number options.
• Use Your Existing Landline Number: Text-enable your current business number.
• Saved Replies: Save time with reusable templates for quick replies.
• Send Texts, Pics, Gifs, VCards, Videos, and More: Share all kinds of content easily.
• AI Textbots & Smart Workflows: Automate responses and streamline communication.
NEW Calling Features
• Cloud-Based Calling: Make calls from anywhere, on any device.
• Call Recording: Record and save calls for future reference.
• Voicemail: Manage and retrieve voice messages effortlessly.
• STIR/SHAKEN Compliant: Ensure your calls are verified and trusted.
• CNAM Registration: Display your business name on outgoing calls.
• Call Queue: Efficiently manage and handle multiple incoming calls.
• Power Dialer: Speed up your outreach with rapid calling capabilities.
• Conference Calls: Connect with multiple participants in one call.
• Call Transfer: Seamlessly transfer calls to the right team member.
• Call History View: Keep a detailed log of all your call interactions.
:loudspeaker: Sign up for your 14-day FREE Trial today!
:point_right: Get Started Now: https://www.salesmessage.com
"Decreased no-shows by 45%" – Greg Hickman, System.ly
"Two simple texts helped us generate an extra $20,000 in sales revenue," – Scott Moran, Samcart
"Salesmsg completely doubled our business in 6 months.” –Sara Weldon, TruFinCo