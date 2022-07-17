ComplianceCow Connector for Slack

Data retention policy
We retain data for 90 days for every customer, in accordance with the agreement we have with the customer.
Data archiving and removal policy
Our archival policy aligns with our data retention policy of 90 days. We also provide customers the capability to self-remove their data on demand.
Data storage policy
All customer sensitive credentials are stored in encrypted key vault. Also, all data are encrypted at rest.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
We run our services on Azure Kubernetes Services
Data hosting company
Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no