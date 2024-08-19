Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Gmail, Google
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
security@tropicapp.io
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
yes
Third party services used by this app
In order for our app to function, a user needs to be a part of an organization that has signed up for services through Tropic's platform.