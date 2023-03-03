Data retention policy
We retain stored data until a user has closed their account or removed the app via Slack. Users can request information about their data, or for their data to be deleted by emailing support@conveer.app. It may take up to 30 days to delete the requested data.
Data archiving and removal policy
We retain stored data until a user has closed their account or removed the app via Slack. Users can request information about their data, or for their data to be deleted by emailing support@conveer.app. It may take up to 30 days to delete the requested data. This includes any backups.
Data storage policy
All data is encrypted via SSL/TLS when transmitted from our servers to your browser. The database backups are also encrypted. In addition, we go to great lengths to secure your data at rest.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted through Amazon AWS, MongoDB, and Stripe.
Data hosting company
AWS, MongoDB, Stripe
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no