Out Of Office Assistant for Jira

Data deletion request procedure
When someone requests to delete personal data, we tell him to revoke the Rest API token, that connects our app with Slack. Then all information regarding the customer is deleted from our system.
(GDPR commitment)
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.