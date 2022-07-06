Data retention policy
Sudozi shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data classified as restricted or confidential shall be securely deleted when no longer needed. Sudozi shall assess the data and disposal practices of third-party vendors in accordance with the Third-Party Management Policy. Only third-parties who meet Sudozi’s requirements forsecure data disposal shall be used to store and process restricted or confidential data. Sudozi shall ensure that all restricted and confidential data is securely deleted from companydevices prior to, or at the time of disposal.
Data storage policy
Sudozi proprietary information requires thorough protection; access is restricted to employees with a “need-to-know” based on business requirements. This data can only be distributed outside the company with approval. This is default for all company information unless stated otherwise. Examples include:
● Internal policies
● Legal documents
● Meeting minutes and internal presentations
● Contracts
● Internal reports
● Slack messages
● Email
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting company
Heroku
App/service has sub-processors
no