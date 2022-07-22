SocialPilot

Data retention is defined as the retention of data for a specific period of time and for backup purposes. We shall not keep any personal data longer than necessary but acknowledge that this will be dependent on the different types of documents and data that we have responsibility for. As such, our general data retention period shall be for a period of 3 months for Social Media Post and a Lifetime for Name & Emails. From time to time, it may be necessary to retain or access historic personal data under certain circumstances, such as if we have contractually agreed to do so or if we have become involved in unforeseen events like litigation or business disaster recoveries. Detailed Data retention policy is available at

Data storage policy

Summary of our Privacy Policy for data storage policy We only keep your data for as long as We need to use the data as long as we have your permission to keep it. In any event, We will conduct an annual review to ascertain whether we need to keep your data. We will delete your data if we no longer need it as per the terms of our Data Retention Policy. Some or all of your data may be stored or transferred outside of the European Economic Area (“the EEA”) (The EEA consists of all EU member states, plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein). You are deemed to accept and agree to this by using Our Site and submitting information to Us. If We do store or transfer data outside the EEA, We will take all reasonable steps to ensure that your data is treated as safely and securely as it would be within the EEA and under the GDPR. Such actions may include, but not be limited to, the use of legally binding contractual terms between Us and any third parties We engage and the use of the EU-approved Model Contractual Arrangements. Data security is of great importance to Us, and to protect your data, We have put in place suitable physical, electronic, and managerial procedures to safeguard and secure data collected through Our Site. Steps We take to secure and protect your data include We store user assets like images, videos, etc. in the S3 AWS cloud and data in the AWS RDS. Notwithstanding the security measures that We take, it is essential to remember that the transmission of data via the internet may not be completely secure and that you are advised to take suitable precautions when transmitting to Us data via the internet.