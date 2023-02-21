Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain personal data for as long as necessary to provide the products and fulfill the transactions you have requested, comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, enforce our agreements, and other legitimate and lawful business purposes. Because these needs can vary for different data types in the context of different products, actual retention periods can vary significantly based on criteria such as user expectations or consent, the sensitivity of the data, the availability of automated controls that enable users to delete data, and our legal or contractual obligations. We do not store any data from Slack aside from the access token and user id. All information beyond that is used to improve the user experience when using the Meetingflow integration for Slack, and is not stored.

Data archiving and removal policy Users can manually delete all of their data at any time, or submit a request to us to delete their data. Backups are kept for up to 30 days. We do not store any data from Slack aside from the access token and user id. All information beyond that is used to improve the user experience when using the Meetingflow integration for Slack, and is not stored.

Data storage policy All data is stored in Azure, and is encrypted in-transit and at-rest. We do not store any data from Slack aside from the access token and user id. All information beyond that is used to improve the user experience when using the Meetingflow integration for Slack, and is not stored.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details All data is stored in Azure cloud. Primarily in managed Postgres, and also in blob storage. It is all encrypted in-transit and at-rest.

Data hosting company Azure

App/service has sub-processors yes