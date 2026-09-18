:calendar: One-Click Desk Booking
Need a desk? Type /dibs desk today and your favorite desk is automatically reserved. One command, one second, done.
:car: Parking Spot Reservations
Reserve your parking space the same way. No more shared spreadsheets or back-and-forth emails — everything is managed in one place.
:eyes: See Who's Coming In
Type /dibs whosin monday to see which teammates are heading to the office. Plan your week around the people you need to collaborate with.
:world_map: Interactive Floor Plans
See available desks on an interactive map. Know who's sitting nearby before you even get to the office.
:bar_chart: Office Utilization Analytics
Track how your office space is actually being used. Make data-driven decisions about how much space you really need and where to cut costs.
:link: Works With Your Existing Tools
Dibsido also integrates with Microsoft Teams, Google Workspace, and Outlook calendar. Sign in with your existing corporate account — no extra credentials needed.
:zap: Free to Start, Ready in 5 MinutesTrusted by companies like Toyota, Samsung, and Société Générale, as well as startups worldwide. Rated 4.8/5 on Capterra, G2, and GetApp.Need help? Visit dibsido.com or reach us at support@dibsido.com.
Dibsido offers a free plan for up to 20 users. No credit card required, no sales call needed. Set up your office and start booking in minutes.
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