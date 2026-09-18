Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Dibsido keeps Slack-related data only while the Slack integration is connected. This covers the workspace ID and name, the bot user ID and access token, the Slack ID of the installing user, and each matched user's Slack member ID and notification preferences. It is deleted immediately when (a) a workspace administrator clicks "Disconnect Slack" in Dibsido (Settings → Notifications), (b) the app is uninstalled from the Slack workspace or its tokens are revoked, or (c) the customer's Dibsido account is deleted. Dibsido does not store Slack message content or Slack email addresses. Other customer data (user accounts, bookings) is kept while the customer's Dibsido account exists. Deleted data can remain in encrypted database backups until they expire: point-in-time backups are kept for 35 days, weekly backups for 8 weeks and monthly backups for 12 months. Operational logs are kept for a limited period and contain no message content.

Data archiving and removal policy Removal is automatic and needs no request. Disconnecting Slack in Dibsido, or uninstalling the app in Slack, deletes all stored Slack data at once (Dibsido processes Slack's app_uninstalled and tokens_revoked events). Dibsido does not archive Slack data. Customers can also request deletion at support@dibsido.com; we respond without undue delay and within 30 days.

Data storage policy Customer data is stored in Microsoft Azure data centers in the European Union (Germany), in Azure SQL Database behind Azure App Service. Data is encrypted in transit (TLS 1.2 or higher) and at rest (Azure SQL Transparent Data Encryption). Each customer's data is logically separated by tenant. Slack access tokens are used only server-side to call the Slack API and are never sent to browsers. Dibsido does not store Slack message content, channel content or Slack email addresses. Email addresses read with users:read.email are compared in memory to match Slack members to existing Dibsido accounts and are not stored. Access to production systems is limited to authorized Dibsido staff.

Data center location(s) Germany

Data hosting details Cloud hosted on Microsoft Azure (App Service and Azure SQL Database) in the EU (Germany).

Data hosting company Azure

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://dibsido.com/trust-center