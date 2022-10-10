CelebrationsBot - Birthdays & More

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy The team of Happyness has a responsibility to look after the personal data we collect, including information about our members, employees, users and people browsing our websites. Data collected by us through our slack app is retained even after the app is uninstalled from the organisation. This is for analytical purposes only. The data retained are not sensitive and is not shared with a 3rd party. Happyness doesn't store any sensitive data like messages, passwords. The data retained by us is deleted upon request of the admin or of the specific user. For the requests to delete, access, and transfer your data please contact us through our contact email(happyness@hoomans.dev) with your slack username and organisation name and we'll contact you as soon as possible

Data archiving and removal policy Upon data deletion, the information itself is immediately scheduled for removal from all systems, including any of our storage layers as well as in our caching systems. This action is permanent and irreversible and the information is removed within 24-48 hours. User account deletion results in removal within 24 hours of issuing the request. Some data may exist in our backups (metadata and account data) for up to 14 days after the deletion request has been issued. Once a user account is deleted, personal data and input data are permanently deleted after this 14 day period. For the requests to delete, access, and transfer your data please contact us through our contact email(happyness@hoomans.dev) with your slack username and organisation name and we'll contact you as soon as possible

Data storage policy Information is stored in systems and according to classifications, frameworks and procedures that enable it to be readily identified and retrieved throughout its existence. Information held in digital formats should be managed and stored in such a way as to ensure usability and accessibility through time. This may involve migration of information between environments and systems, conversion to current software versions, or conversion from obsolete to current formats. Protection from unauthorised access may require mechanisms such as password protection or encryption of digital files and data, and sign-in sheets or request dockets for access to non-digital information. Hoomans staff must not use cloud services to store files containing personal, sensitive or confidential information because of the risks stated in this policy. Where sensitive data is transferred to the client, a sub-processor or a third party instructed by the client, it shall be encrypted with a unique password communicated to the recipient separately. This will include the use of encrypted email, where the email includes any such data. Hoomans’s procedures and guidance on appropriate storage and protection of digital and non-digital information are set out in the supporting documents listed within the top-level Information Security Policy.

Data center location(s) India

Data hosting details Cloud hosted in AWS Lightsail

Data hosting company Amazon AWS

App/service has sub-processors no