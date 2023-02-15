We do not archive or store data for longer than necessary for proper functioning of ALTO. Our backup strategy has 14 days retention policy. After that data is permanently deleted.

No data is currently archived in any way, and the customer has agency over data deletion through support.

Data storage policy

Customer data is stored securely and redundantly in various storage mechanisms offered by AWS, including S3 and EBS. In order to maintain the security of the company, ALTO internal databases access by software programs granted only after authentication through slack provider. The credentials used for this authentication not reside in the main, executing body of the ALTO’s source code in clear text. Database credentials (tokens) not stored in a location that can be accessed through a web server.